Luzich Partners LLC Sells 40,200 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$78,398.04.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

TSE:ARG opened at C$1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$315.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.45. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$2.05.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.79 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2288439 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

About Amerigo Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

