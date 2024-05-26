Jeffrey T. Wiltrout Purchases 282 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cummins Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $284.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.16 and a 200-day moving average of $260.02. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Cummins by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

