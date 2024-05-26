Insider Buying: LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Director Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) Director Elan Blutinger acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 721,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

Shares of LUXH opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11.

Get LuxUrban Hotels alerts:

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative return on equity of 303.00% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. Analysts anticipate that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUXH. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUXH. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on LuxUrban Hotels

About LuxUrban Hotels

(Get Free Report)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.