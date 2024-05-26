Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Samsara alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $39.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.58. Samsara has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,710,739.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,993 shares in the company, valued at $13,023,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 7,855 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $315,378.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,036,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,763,949.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,710,739.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,023,403.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837,779 shares of company stock valued at $66,507,854 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Samsara by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Samsara by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.