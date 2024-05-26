Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.27.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $217.21 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

