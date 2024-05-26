StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of TAST stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $502.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.48. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $470.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.41 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 22.38%.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
