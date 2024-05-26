StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of TAST stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $502.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.48. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $470.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.41 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

About Carrols Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 296,473 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

