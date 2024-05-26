John H. Batten Sells 7,662 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) CEO John H. Batten sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $107,574.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Twin Disc Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Twin Disc Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Twin Disc’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Twin Disc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

