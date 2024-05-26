Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.75. Approximately 6,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 9,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.66.

Goldmoney Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.99.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

