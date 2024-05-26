Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €41.40 ($45.00) and last traded at €41.40 ($45.00). 22 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.60 ($45.22).

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.31. The stock has a market cap of $819.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €41.88 and its 200-day moving average is €42.19.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: European Union, Rest of the World, and Stateless. The company specializes primarily in the therapeutic areas of clinical immunology, haematology, and intensive care medicine.

