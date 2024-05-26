Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Shares Up 4.2%

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $134.47 and last traded at $134.47. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 84 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.92.

Sulzer Ltd develops and sells products and services for fluid engineering and chemical processing applications worldwide. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; static and submersible mixers; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; control and monitoring equipment; and products for distillation, absorption, stripping, evaporation, phase separation, liquid-liquid extraction, and crystallization.

