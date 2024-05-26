Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.77

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.77 and last traded at $51.76, with a volume of 190101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41.

Schneider Electric S.E. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.7539 dividend. This is a boost from Schneider Electric S.E.’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

