Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). Approximately 13,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 30,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Trakm8 Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £4.37 million, a PE ratio of 437.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Trakm8

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

