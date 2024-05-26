iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.11

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $51.10, with a volume of 921338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.
About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
