iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.11

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $51.10, with a volume of 921338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

