Tel-Instrument Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) Trading Down 1%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK – Get Free Report) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 59,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.
About Tel-Instrument Electronics
Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.
