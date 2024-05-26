Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after buying an additional 92,445 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 280.9% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 79,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 58,994 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $462,724. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $145.46 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $156.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.39. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

