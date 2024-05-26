Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Insperity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,772 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,053,000 after buying an additional 207,283 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 882,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,461,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Insperity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Insperity by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 466,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,549,000 after acquiring an additional 92,401 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $337,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $337,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $90.80 and a one year high of $128.91.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

