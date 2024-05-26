Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $432,000 in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $383,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 2.0 %

HRMY stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

