Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.05% of Sun Country Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after acquiring an additional 150,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 109,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 53,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $30,780.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,620.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,073 shares of company stock worth $72,944. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

