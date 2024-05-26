Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $409,000 Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 34.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC opened at $76.57 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $88,293.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,890 shares of company stock worth $5,859,652 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.