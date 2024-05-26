Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cricut by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cricut by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cricut in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cricut by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 11,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $82,616.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 562,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 11,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $82,616.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 562,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 129,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $918,512.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,090,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,886.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,847 shares of company stock worth $2,130,703 in the last three months. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cricut Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Cricut Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

