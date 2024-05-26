Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $419,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,503,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.1 %

WHR opened at $86.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $85.82 and a one year high of $160.62.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

