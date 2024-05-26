Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in American States Water were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of American States Water by 370.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,805.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $416,578.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AWR opened at $74.09 on Friday. American States Water has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.74.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.65%. American States Water’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

