Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 33,048 Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 33,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 887,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 72,625 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 124,204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $46,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,491.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at $624,318.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $46,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,491.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $74,291 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

