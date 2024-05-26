Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 129.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,678 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Yext were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Yext by 17,238.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Price Performance

NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $644.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $101.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

