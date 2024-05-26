Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $400,000 Investment in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVNW. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 16.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 877,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,388,000 after buying an additional 126,101 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 146.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 123,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 73,453 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth $2,140,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 48.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 156,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 51,289 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 12.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 367,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,472,000 after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.56 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $30,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVNW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Aviat Networks from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

