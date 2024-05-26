Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $399,000 Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 105,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $117.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.52.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

