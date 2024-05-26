Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 22,396 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,396 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in TransUnion by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TransUnion by 22.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TransUnion by 6.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TransUnion by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Stock Up 1.9 %

TransUnion stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average is $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

