Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $413,000 in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,125 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,554,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Granite Construction by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

In other news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $45,907.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $45,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

NYSE GVA opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $64.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.28. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $672.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GVA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Granite Construction

About Granite Construction

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.