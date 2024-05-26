Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 93000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Emergent Metals Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.50.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

