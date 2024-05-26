EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $179.44

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $179.44 and last traded at $180.11, with a volume of 1087132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,698,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,289,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,865,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,895,872,000 after buying an additional 39,531 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,556,000 after buying an additional 88,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,243,000 after acquiring an additional 42,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $184,713,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

