Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $270.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $305.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.96.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $220.91 on Friday. Workday has a 1-year low of $192.68 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.94 and a 200 day moving average of $269.23. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

