Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) were up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.99 and last traded at $58.83. Approximately 1,886,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,289,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Celestica Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,452,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 82.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 374,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 169,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,831,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Celestica by 1,604.1% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 140,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132,033 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

