Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.25

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 155445 shares changing hands.

Perseus Mining Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.75.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

