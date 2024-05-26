Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Shares Up 37.5%

Posted by on May 26th, 2024

Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMIGet Free Report) rose 37.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 149,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 61,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Diamcor Mining Trading Up 37.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$7.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.