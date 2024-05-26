Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Down 4.5%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 185,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 399,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 16.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,959,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,991,000 after purchasing an additional 173,172 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after buying an additional 658,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,827,000 after buying an additional 412,486 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,186,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,254,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,149,000 after acquiring an additional 400,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.