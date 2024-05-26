Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,926,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after buying an additional 1,979,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 66,050 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,367,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $526,967.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

