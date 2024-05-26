Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $72,000 Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.76. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ArcBest

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.