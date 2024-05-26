Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUM. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

