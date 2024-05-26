Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 174 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Paylocity by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $153.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.39 and its 200-day moving average is $162.60. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $230.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,572,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,572,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $3,376,393.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,043 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,642. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

