Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 100,579 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,306,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,344,000 after buying an additional 39,741 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PB opened at $62.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

