Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 538.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVST. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Envista by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Envista by 33.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Envista by 1,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Envista Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NVST opened at $18.25 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.