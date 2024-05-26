Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,641 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 261.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Equitable by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 48,467 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Equitable Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 27.24%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,631.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $341,737.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,122.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,631.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,380 shares of company stock worth $11,348,471. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

