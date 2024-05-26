Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $78,000 Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Malvisi purchased 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director John Malvisi acquired 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,498.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $597,095.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $24.00 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.96 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.