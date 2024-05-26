Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $79,000 Stock Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $111,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,118.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $31.49.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $53.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on PGC

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.