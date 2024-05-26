Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,508 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,928,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,942 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,530,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,914 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,166,000 after buying an additional 1,354,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 54.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,495,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,875,000 after buying an additional 1,237,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK opened at $27.99 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

