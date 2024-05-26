Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.27

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.27 and last traded at C$3.21, with a volume of 79451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.
