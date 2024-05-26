Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,474,000 after purchasing an additional 669,552 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 6,274,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,160,000 after buying an additional 552,423 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,896,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,389,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after buying an additional 215,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 114,506 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TALO stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $384.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.90 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 468,729 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $5,985,669.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,714,832.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

