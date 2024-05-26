Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 69 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Virtus Investment Partners

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $1,845,324.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VRTS opened at $232.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.50. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.78 and a 12 month high of $263.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.15.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Virtus Investment Partners

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.