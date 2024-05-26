Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $82,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after buying an additional 67,520 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.01.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $6,406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,467,869.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,637 shares of company stock valued at $39,915,515 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.