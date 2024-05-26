California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in California Resources by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 28,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,440,000 after purchasing an additional 190,588 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after buying an additional 76,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRC stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.44.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.21 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CRC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

